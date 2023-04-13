Indore: Navigate traffic easily with new online tool 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy commissioner of police (traffic management) Manish Kumar Agrawal has launched a Google Map Traffic Tracking System at Traffic Control Room, MTH Compound in the city on Wednesday. Through this technology, road users will be able to find closed roads, congested stretches, and roads where works are underway on Google Maps. It will also suggest alternative routes that motorists can use.

Traffic police would also be able to monitor the traffic in the city. This system works on three colour indicators. If the route in the system is marked with yellow colour, then it is a sign of slow-moving traffic. If it is in red colour then it shows excessive traffic pressure or traffic jams. Similarly, if it pops green colour, it is an indicator of a traffic-free route.

Police had also constituted a quick response team (QRT) which would help in clearing the traffic in the traffic-prone regions with the help of this Google system. Traffic management DCP and ACPs of all traffic management zones and traffic management beat area in-charges will analyse traffic at different times from these Google Maps.

In a trial of this system, Traffic Police sent QRT to the areas which were showing traffic problems. The team reached those spots and cleared the traffic. Traffic police personnel also appealed to the commuters to be responsible citizens who follow traffic rules, drive carefully and avoid rash driving or riding. Traffic Management Police of the city aims at smooth, safe and pleasant traffic.