Indore: Nautapa has started, but no impact on first day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Nautapa’, which is considered the onset of the nine hottest days of the year, has seen quite a twist this year, thanks to the successive western disturbances and circulation over parts of the state. The nine-day period, which began on Wednesday, recorded 38.7 degrees on its first day while the weather remained cloudy throughout the day.

The temperature was well below the normal of this time of the year. Last week, the city’s residents were reeling under intensive spells of heat and have now been rather pleasantly surprised by the welcome dip in temperatures. The city also reported drizzles in many parts, including the bypass and the outskirts.

‘Pre-monsoon showers are likely after May 28’

‘The weather will remain the same and drizzles will continue in the city for the next couple of days. The temperature will remain close to 38-39 degrees Celsius. A new western disturbance will take place by May 28 after which Indore may witness a spell of pre-monsoon showers’

— Meteorological department officials

Temp and humidity stats

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 38.7 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees Celsius above normal.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius which was at the normal fluctuation.

The level of humidity remained at 69 per cent in the morning and 34 per cent in the evening.