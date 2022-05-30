Indore: Nautapa fails to pull temperature up but humidity is irking

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Despite the ‘Nautapa’ failing to have its impact even after six of the considerable hottest days of the year have passed, the rise in humidity irked the people on Monday. The city’s weather remained sultry and people are desperately waiting for a spell of pre-monsoon rain to get relief from the hot and dry weather conditions.

Clouds have been hovering in the sky for the past few days, but there is no sign of rain. A cool breeze started blowing in a north-westerly direction on Sunday night, making the weather pleasant for some time, but the humidity level started increasing and, by Monday noon, it had reached an unbearable level. However, by evening, the humidity level decreased and, at 4 pm, it was recorded at 28 per cent.

According to Regional Meteorological Department officials, the maximum temperature recorded in the city on Monday was 38.8 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees below the normal with humidity at 71 per cent. However, the night temperature was stuck at normal at 25.4 degrees Celsius.

Met department sources said there would be no relief from the humidity and temperature in the next couple of days as it would remain around 38-40 degrees Celsius for a couple of days, while the humidity would be at around 70-80 per cent.