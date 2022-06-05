Indore: Nature walk held at city zoo to learn about plants and animals

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A nature walk was organised on Sunday on the occasion of World Environment Day at the city zoo where the visitors were made aware of surprising facts regarding plants and animals. The visitors also made around 1,500 fruit seed balls which will be scattered around city and its surrounding areas.

Around 30 people participated in the nature walk conducted by ARPF volunteers under the zoo administration. Zoo education officer Nihar Parulekar said the main purpose of the nature walk is to make people—especially children—aware about the importance of plants and animals in our environment.

Along with the nature walk, fruit seed balls were also made by the volunteers. “We’ve made seed balls of jamun, pomegranate, mangoes, guava and other fruits. These seeds will be thrown in the forest and in several other places,” said Parulekar.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Indore Municipal Corporation and members of residents’ associations planted over 10,000 saplings at 105 different places in the city.Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal said the members of the associations and school students actively participated in the plantation programme. The saplings were planted in several gardens of the city. Children also took selfies with their plants.