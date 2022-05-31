Indore: Natural ice cream outlet sealed, Rs 1 lakh fine imposed for dumping garbage in open

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An outlet of Natural ice cream was sealed and a fine of Rs 1 lakh was imposed for dumping garbage in an open area.

The action against the outlet located near Ravindra Natyagrah alongside RNT Marg road.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal was passing by when she noticed a lot of garbage outside the Natural ice cream parlour. On her orders, Rs 1 lakh fine was imposed on the owner and his parlour was sealed by Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) officials.

Pal had even ordered for cancelling the outlet’s commercial licence. She, however, withdrew her order after the outlet owner said that the mistake won’t be repeated.