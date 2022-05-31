 
            desktop
e-Paper Get App

Indore: Natural ice cream outlet sealed, Rs 1 lakh fine imposed for dumping garbage in open

The action against the outlet located near Ravindra Natyagrah alongside RNT Marg road.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 05:40 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An outlet of Natural ice cream was sealed and a fine of Rs 1 lakh was imposed for dumping garbage in an open area.

The action against the outlet located near Ravindra Natyagrah alongside RNT Marg road.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal was passing by when she noticed a lot of garbage outside the Natural ice cream parlour. On her orders, Rs 1 lakh fine was imposed on the owner and his parlour was sealed by Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) officials.

Pal had even ordered for cancelling the outlet’s commercial licence. She, however, withdrew her order after the outlet owner said that the mistake won’t be repeated.

Read Also
Indore: MPPSC to release admit cards for state service exam-2021 on June 10
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: Natural ice cream outlet sealed, Rs 1 lakh fine imposed for dumping garbage in open

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Latest Updates - SC asks Bombay High Court to hear Anil Deshmukh's bail plea

Mumbai: Latest Updates - SC asks Bombay High Court to hear Anil Deshmukh's bail plea

Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi taken from Delhi's Tihar Jail for...

Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi taken from Delhi's Tihar Jail for...

No Honk Wednesdays: All you need to know about new campaign by Mumbai Traffic Police

No Honk Wednesdays: All you need to know about new campaign by Mumbai Traffic Police

Monkeypox virus: Health Ministry issues guidelines to States/UTs; check full list here

Monkeypox virus: Health Ministry issues guidelines to States/UTs; check full list here

India's GDP grows 4.1% in Jan-Mar quarter; FY'22 growth seen at 8.7%

India's GDP grows 4.1% in Jan-Mar quarter; FY'22 growth seen at 8.7%