Indore: National science day observed at RRCAT

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The National Science Day was observed at the RRCAT to commemorate the discovery of the Raman Effect by prof. CV Raman on Saturday where students and teachers from schools in and around Indore were invited for a full-day visit.

About more than 40 scientific exhibits were set up at the RRCAT Convention Centre and in different laboratories to explain the scientific and technical activities of RRCAT and to demonstrate a few concepts in basic sciences.

There were exhibits related to technologies of accelerators, lasers, cryogenics, superconductivity, magnets and Fire & safety aspects.

For the event, more than 1,700 students and teachers of 95 schools & colleges from Indore and nearby places visited RRCAT. The programme started with an address by Dr Shankar V Nakhe, Director, RRCAT.

Dr Nakhe explained the Raman Effect for which he (Dr CV Raman) received the 1930 Nobel Prize in Physics. He also explained the basic principles of working of accelerators and lasers, which are the main areas of research and development at RRCAT.

After the Director’s address, the students were taken to different exhibits at the laboratories and RRCAT Convention Centre.

Exhibits showcased

There were working exhibits on lasers like ‘CO2 laser, plasma cutting machine, induction heating, ‘Agni Rakshak’ and demonstrations on applications of lasers like: laser cutting, laser marking, laser additive manufacturing, use of light and lasers for biomedical applications etc.

To explain some basic science concepts, special experiments had been set up like glow discharge, laws of motion, gas laws, conservation of momentum, change in resistance of materials at low temperature,

total internal reflection etc. To explain some technological applications, live demonstrations with scale down models of magnetic levitated trains, superconducting levitation, induction heating, glass blowing etc were shown.

Videos on Indus Synchrotrons and their uses, development of SCRF cavities, optical diagnosis of cancer ‘OncoDiagnoscope’, laser additive manufacturing, laser cutting and others were shown.

Deaf and mute students enjoyed the day

More than 50 hearing and speech impaired students from Mook & Badhir Sangathan of Indore along with their teachers were also invited to participate in the celebrations. Dr Nakhe along with other senior members of organising committee interacted with these special students in a separate interactive session and tried to address their queries with the help of interpreter-teachers.

Ask-a-Question Desk

An “Ask-a-Question Desk” was set up for the students with an aim to create an opportunity for free discussion between these young minds and the working scientists. Several RRCAT scientists were available to interact with the students who were also encouraged to ask questions. The discussions ranged from questions arising out of the exhibits at the RRCAT for Science Day to basic scientific concepts. The event also encouraged the accompanying teachers to discuss their problems in teaching particular concepts of science. Participants were also given prizes. The specially abled students also visited various laboratories and took part enjoyably in “Ask a Question” activity with great enthusiasm.

Refreshments were served to all students and accompanying teachers in the morning and noon, respectively.