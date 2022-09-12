e-Paper Get App
Indore: National Research Workshop opened at Renaissance varsity

The workshop will be held till September 19 and students from different regions of the country will be guided by renowned research experts of India.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 12, 2022, 10:47 PM IST
article-image
Renaissance University |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Renaissance University started a research methodology workshop on Monday. The workshop aims at developing the research work conducted by the university. The workshop will be held till September 19 and students from different regions of the country will be guided by renowned research experts of India.

These research experts include ones from renowned institutes of the country, including NIT-Agartala, NIT-Mumbai and MNNIT-Prayagraj, in which a different expert will guide the students in research every day. It was started in the online mode, in which mainly university chancellor Swapnil Kothari, chief guest Geetika, expert of the day Munesh Chandra Trivedi and research department head Manisha Pandey, along with 300 students and research scholars from the country, participated.

article-image

