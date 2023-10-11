Indore: National Postal Week Being Observed 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The India Post Department is observing the ‘National Postal Week’ from Tuesday to create awareness among the public about the services and schemes of the department. During the week the department will also highlight its achievements, Preeti Agrawal, the postmaster general of Indore Zone said while talking to media here on Tuesday. She informed that the week is being organised on the occasion of ‘World Postal Day’, which was celebrated on Monday.

Briefing about the week she said that different activities will be organised in all the divisions under Indore Postal Zone. ‘National Postal Week’ is being celebrated at the national level from 9th October to 13th October to create wide awareness about the role and activities of India Post among customers. On Tuesday, Financial Empowerment Day was observed, wherein Gram Choupal at various post offices, especially in post offices of rural areas and a fair was organised to encourage savings.

On Wednesday Philately Day will be observed. A one-day philatelic exhibition will be organised at Indore GPO and philately-based quiz competition will be organised in various schools by the remaining divisions. On Thursday Mail and Parcel Day will be observed. Meetings with the existing customers of the post office and workshops will be organised for the employees to improve the quality of mail delivery.

On the last day of the week on Friday Antyodaya Day will be observed. An Aadhar camp in rural and urban areas, Sukanya Samriddhi Account camp for girls, Group Insurance Scheme and Hospital Care Scheme camps will be organised for the employees of commercial institutions and factory workers as well as their small insurance policies.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)