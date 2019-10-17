Indore: Nath assures industrialists of redressing problems

Indore: Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday assured the Pithampur Audhyogik Sangathan that the government has already started acting on 80 percent of the grievances and suggestions of the association.

In a meeting with Pithampur Audhyogik Sangathan at Brilliant Convention Centre, he said, “We have already started working on 80 percent of the grievances and the result would be seen soon. I will take another meeting with the industrialists and officials to solve the remaining 20 percent issues at the earliest.”

He said that the government wanted to prepare a friendly environment for industrialists so that the youngsters get employment and prosperity prevails in the state.

“Our priority is to solve the issues of the new investors as well as of the existing industries at the earliest. I expect the association to inform me about the issues and problems of the industries regularly,” he said.

Meanwhile, President of Pithampur Sudhyogik Sangathan Dr Gautam Kothari submitted a 22-point demand memorandum to the chief minister and expressed gratitude that he has motivated the investors and industries in his short eight months tenure.

The main demands of the association was merger of ministries of small and large industries, centralization of Industrial Area Development Corporation, implementation of MP Investment Act 2015, resolving issues in labour laws, development of transport park in Pithampur, easy building permission among others

MP to become ideal state for industrial investment: Kamal Nath

“We are dedicated to make Madhya Pradesh as the ideal state for industrial investment in the country,” Chief Minister Kamal Nath said during the one to one meeting with the industrialists on Thursday.

He said that the government has tried to prepare an industry friendly atmosphere so that more and more investment comes to the state and more employment gets generated.

He met the CEO of Impetus Technology (USA) Praveen Kankariya and Managing Director of Symbiotec Pharmalab Anil Satwani.