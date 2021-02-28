​Indore: NAT facility at MYH blood bank​

Indore:

The blood bank of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital has become the first hospital in central India with the Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAT) facility. The machine was inaugurated by minister Tulsi Silawat and Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani on Sunday.

According to HoD of Transfusion Medicine Dr Ashok Yadav, they have collected the highest number of blood units and now we will provide the same to patients through the most secure global test ​ - ​NAT testing.

“Such testing facilities are not available in any private, corporate, and government hospitals in the state. Till now, the blood which was given to the patients was examined by ELISA method which was 97 per cent safe but by NAT, it will be 99.9 per cent safe. Whenever a person donates blood, it goes through HIV, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, VDRL, and Malaria test,” he added.

Blood samples from other districts will also be examined in our model blood bank and only 2 ML blood samples will be required.