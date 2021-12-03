Indore: Narottam Mishra reviews Tantya mama program preparations

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): State Home Minister Narottam Mishra and Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat took stock of the preparations for the commemorative program of tribal leader Tantya Mama on Friday.

The program will be held at Nehru Stadium, Indore on December 4. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also attend the program.

Earlier, this program was scheduled to be held in Patalpani. Chouhan will visit Patalpani before arriving in Indore.

In charge Minister Narottam Mishra and Minister Tulsi Silawat reached the stadium and interacted with the workers to know the status of the work.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 02:14 PM IST