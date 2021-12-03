e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: India wins toss, opts to bat first against New ZealandMumbai: 9 international travellers including one from South Africa test positive for COVID-19India reports 9,216 new COVID-19 cases, 391 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 02:14 PM IST

Indore: Narottam Mishra reviews Tantya mama program preparations

The program will be held at Nehru Stadium, Indore on December 4.
Staff Reporter
File Photo |

File Photo |

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): State Home Minister Narottam Mishra and Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat took stock of the preparations for the commemorative program of tribal leader Tantya Mama on Friday.

The program will be held at Nehru Stadium, Indore on December 4. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also attend the program.

Earlier, this program was scheduled to be held in Patalpani. Chouhan will visit Patalpani before arriving in Indore.

In charge Minister Narottam Mishra and Minister Tulsi Silawat reached the stadium and interacted with the workers to know the status of the work.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: 4 including 3 police personnel died, 4 sustained injuries in Yamuna expressway... Madhya Pradesh: 4 including 3 police personnel died, 4 sustained injuries in Yamuna expressway...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 02:14 PM IST
Advertisement