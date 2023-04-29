Indore: Narcotics wing arrests truck driver with Rs 2.4 crore opium 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The narcotics wing of the police arrested a man from Rajasthan with opium worth Rs 2.4 crore, an officer said on Saturday. The team caught the contraband while it was being taken to Gujarat. The accused is being questioned for the source of the contraband and the person to whom he was going to deliver it to.

Additional SP (narcotics wing) Hemlata Agrawal informed that acting on a tip-off, the team arrested a 40-year-old person Sujanaram, a resident of Barmer in Rajasthan from the Bypass Road under the Betma police station jurisdiction on Friday night. The accused, who is a truck driver, was caught after information of drug trafficking. He was alone in the truck.

During the search, the officers recovered about 80 kilograms of opium from the truck cabin. The contraband was kept in a hidden cavity under the steering of the truck to mislead the police and narcotics team. The value of the recovered opium is Rs 2.4 crore in the international market. It was packed in 110 packets.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the accused hails from Rajasthan. The truck driver was carrying the contraband from Manipur and was going to deliver it to someone in Gujarat. Information about other people involved in the drug supply is being gathered by the narcotics wing officers.

The accused has been a truck driver since 2006 so the police are questioning him to know whether he took the drugs somewhere else too. The truck was also seized by the police and further investigation is on into the case.

The team of DSP Santosh Hada, inspector Varsingh Khadia, Padam Singh Kayat, SI Ajay Kumar Sharma, head constable Manish Sirotha, Pankaj Jaibhai, Pramod Patidar and the team did a commendable job.