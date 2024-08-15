Indore: Nal-Jal Scheme To Be Completed By September 15 | Representational photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Jal-Jeevan Mission shcme, under which tap water will be provided at every household, would be completed in the district by September 15. The scheme will be completed in remaining 110 villages till that date. Currently, tap water is provided at 496 villages of the district.

A review meeting of tap water schemes constructed under Jal Jeevan Mission was organised in the District Panchayat auditorium on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Collector Asheesh Singh.

CEO of District Panchayat Siddharth Jain, Executive Engineer Public Health Engineering Sunil Udia, Assistant Engineer, all Sub-Engineers of Public Health Engineering, all CEOs of Janapad Panchayat, representatives of the evaluator of Jal Jeevan Mission scheme under the department and concerned contractors were present in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Collector Singh reviewed the progress of tap water works being done under Jal Jeevan Mission in the district till date. Officers of Public Health Engineering Department informed that at present out of a total of 595 schemes in the district, after the completion 485 schemes have been transferred to Gram Panchayats.

At present 110 schemes are left to be transferred to Gram Panchayats. These 110 schemes include 29 schemes of Sanwer, 19 of Indore, 35 of Depalpur and 27 of Mhow.

Collector Singh directed the concerned to ensure continuous monitoring of schemes that have been completed and transferred to Gram Panchayats till date from the department and district level. During construction of the scheme, the government property and damaged roads and pipeline at the village level were also directed to be repaired within the time limit.

During review, the concerned sub-engineer, Public Health Engineering and CEO District Panchayat were directed to resolve problems pointed out by them as per DPR of the scheme.

The CEO of District Panchayat also directed the CEOs of all Janpad Panchayats to establish coordination between the Gram Panchayat and Public Health Engineering Department and get it completed and non-transferred schemes transferred within the time limit as per rules. Necessary instructions were given to concerned officers by setting the date of September 15 for transfer of all 110 schemes to Gram Panchayat level.