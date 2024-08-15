 Indore: Nal-Jal Scheme To Be Completed By September 15
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Nal-Jal Scheme To Be Completed By September 15

Indore: Nal-Jal Scheme To Be Completed By September 15

-Collector Asheesh Singh reviews Jal-Jeevan Mission scheme

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 07:04 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Nal-Jal Scheme To Be Completed By September 15 | Representational photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Jal-Jeevan Mission shcme, under which tap water will be provided at every household, would be completed in the district by September 15. The scheme will be completed in remaining 110 villages till that date. Currently, tap water is provided at 496 villages of the district.

A review meeting of tap water schemes constructed under Jal Jeevan Mission was organised in the District Panchayat auditorium on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Collector Asheesh Singh.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Chandivali Residents Allege 'Pressure Cooker Scam' As BMC Funds Sena's Election Campaign
Mumbai: Chandivali Residents Allege 'Pressure Cooker Scam' As BMC Funds Sena's Election Campaign
Maharashtra: Navghar Police Seize ₹3 Crore Mephedrone From Suspicious Bolero During Independence Day Patrol
Maharashtra: Navghar Police Seize ₹3 Crore Mephedrone From Suspicious Bolero During Independence Day Patrol
Chhattisgarh: Konta Police Chief Arrested For Framing Journalists In Ganja Smuggling Case; BJP Accused Of Conspiracy
Chhattisgarh: Konta Police Chief Arrested For Framing Journalists In Ganja Smuggling Case; BJP Accused Of Conspiracy
Independence Day 2024: Mumbai Mantralaya Flag Hoisting Ceremony To Cause Traffic And Parking Restrictions On August 15; Check Details
Independence Day 2024: Mumbai Mantralaya Flag Hoisting Ceremony To Cause Traffic And Parking Restrictions On August 15; Check Details

CEO of District Panchayat Siddharth Jain, Executive Engineer Public Health Engineering Sunil Udia, Assistant Engineer, all Sub-Engineers of Public Health Engineering, all CEOs of Janapad Panchayat, representatives of the evaluator of Jal Jeevan Mission scheme under the department and concerned contractors were present in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Collector Singh reviewed the progress of tap water works being done under Jal Jeevan Mission in the district till date. Officers of Public Health Engineering Department informed that at present out of a total of 595 schemes in the district, after the completion 485 schemes have been transferred to Gram Panchayats.

At present 110 schemes are left to be transferred to Gram Panchayats. These 110 schemes include 29 schemes of Sanwer, 19 of Indore, 35 of Depalpur and 27 of Mhow.

Read Also
Indore: Free Press & Madhavbaug Initiate ’Save My Heart’ Campaign To Enhance Life-Saving Skills...
article-image

Collector Singh directed the concerned to ensure continuous monitoring of schemes that have been completed and transferred to Gram Panchayats till date from the department and district level. During construction of the scheme, the government property and damaged roads and pipeline at the village level were also directed to be repaired within the time limit.

During review, the concerned sub-engineer, Public Health Engineering and CEO District Panchayat were directed to resolve problems pointed out by them as per DPR of the scheme.

The CEO of District Panchayat also directed the CEOs of all Janpad Panchayats to establish coordination between the Gram Panchayat and Public Health Engineering Department and get it completed and non-transferred schemes transferred within the time limit as per rules. Necessary instructions were given to concerned officers by setting the date of September 15 for transfer of all 110 schemes to Gram Panchayat level.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore To Mark 78th Independence Day Today With Zeal

Indore To Mark 78th Independence Day Today With Zeal

Madhya Pradesh's Tawa Reservoir Now A Ramsar Site

Madhya Pradesh's Tawa Reservoir Now A Ramsar Site

Indore Crime Round-Up: Head Constable’s Son Kills Self; Bike Lifter Held With 7 Two-Wheelers;...

Indore Crime Round-Up: Head Constable’s Son Kills Self; Bike Lifter Held With 7 Two-Wheelers;...

Indore: Minor Raped, Convict Gets Four Life Imprisonments

Indore: Minor Raped, Convict Gets Four Life Imprisonments

Indore: Ahead Of Independence Day, Swachh Tiranga Yatra Taken Out In Cleanest City

Indore: Ahead Of Independence Day, Swachh Tiranga Yatra Taken Out In Cleanest City