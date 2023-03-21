Indore: Naib tehsildar commits suicide

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A naib tehsildar who came to the city from Burhanpur for treatment two days ago committed suicide in Sadar Bazar area on Monday. It has been claimed that he was undergoing treatment for the last eight years.

According to TI Manju Yadav, the incident is from the Rambagh area where Shrikant Saroliya (56) committed suicide by hanging himself.

Shrikant was posted in Burhanpur and had come to the city on March 18 and committed suicide at his ancestral home. His relatives took him to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

According to the police, no suicide note was found from the spot. But it was found in police preliminary investigation that his mental condition was not good and he was being treated for it and he had come to Indore for treatment.

Police are further investigating the matter from all possible angles and are also questioning his relatives and family.

Woman drinks acid, ends life

A woman in Kanadia area also ended her life on Monday by drinking acid. According to the police, the deceased Pooja (30) of Sanchar Nagar committed suicide. Her brother Deepak informed the police that she was suffering from mental problems for many months and was being treated for her condition. Police said that she had consumed acid on Sunday night and was undergoing treatment in MY Hospital where she died.