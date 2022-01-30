Indore: NAAC cautions higher educational institutes

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), a statutory body of the University Grants Commission (UGC), has cautioned higher educational institutions (HEIs) against organisations and individuals approaching them with consultancy offers claiming that they are authorised by the council.

In a public notice, NAAC director SC Sharma said: “It is hereby notified to all the HEIs that the NAAC does not promote/encourage/authorise any private/ third party organisations/ individuals to offer consultancy services pertaining to the assessment and accreditation (A&A) processes of the NAAC.”

Sharma said that it had come to their notice that some agencies/ individuals claiming to be experts in the NAAC’s A&A processes were approaching HEIs and offering their consultancy services, thereby misleading the HEIs and falsely assuring the HEIs of better grades.

‘NAAC help desk’

‘The NAAC is offering help desk/ IMS portals on the NAAC’s website where HEIs can seek any help directly from the council. HEIs are requested to desist from taking such private and paid consultancy services and, instead, are encouraged to use the authentic services provided by the NAAC, which are offered free of cost’ — SC Sharma, NAAC director (in a public notice)

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 11:49 PM IST