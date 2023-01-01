Indore: MY Hosptial to get 8-modular OT complex, construction starts  

MY Hospital, Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming to increase the number of beds, the construction work of 8 modular operation theatres’ complex has been started on the first floor of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital.

As the services of the gynaecology ward are being shifted to Maharaja Tukojirao Hospital, the OT complex along with the facility of 200 beds is also being developed in the vacant space. Along with this, a 30-bed ICU will also be developed.

Meanwhile, a ward of 130 beds is being prepared on the sixth floor of the hospital by Madhya Pradesh Housing Board through lightweight methods so as not to put any extra load on the ageing structure of the hospital building. The ward will be prepared with hollow pipes and sheets.

Similarly, the OT complex has been prepared with a cost of Rs 7.25 crores by PWDs Project Implementation Unit and the hospital administration claimed that complex surgeries would be performed at the hospital which will help needy patients in getting treatment for serious ailments. The planning of OTs was made in 2019 but the work couldn’t be started due to Covid.

Other renovation works of the hospital have also been started including patching of cracks and leakages on floors. Earlier, renovation of the hospital had taken place in 2014 when a whopping amount was spent for the same.

“As the building is about 70 years old, new construction is being done keeping that in mind. The new OTs will help in performing complex pediatric surgeries, orthopaedic surgeries, and others,” superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur said.