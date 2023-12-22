Indore: MY Hospital’s Housekeeping Staff Stages Demo At Commissioner’s House

MY Hospital | FP PHOTO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The housekeeping staff of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital staged a protest against the superintendent of MY Hospital outside the divisional commissioner's home on Thursday, alleging non-payment of salary and forcing them to work at the superintendent’s home instead of at the hospital. A written complaint of misbehaviour was also lodged with the collector over the same.

Meanwhile, an audio has also gone viral in which a complainant can be heard saying that he had not lodged any complaint nor signed any papers.

One of the agitators Kalpana Kaushal said that they were employed to work in MY Hospital but they are forced to work at the superintendent's bungalow.

“We have to sweep, mop, and wash utensils. The family members misbehave with us and also accused us of theft. We are not getting our salary for two months and it is hard for us to run our households,” she said.

Other agitators Gokul, Parveen B, Geeta and others alleged that they are not getting their salaries and they are also being treated rudely.

However, superintendent Dr PS Thakur denied the allegations and said that the responsibility of giving salary to them is of the the outsource company. The company has made the payment on Thursday and all other allegations are baseless.

The hospital administration had to call staff from other hospitals for maintaining cleanliness as the conditions were turning poor.

Some hospital staff also claimed that the demonstration was led by a nursing officer who was transferred from the hospital a couple of days ago as employees of other associated hospitals, of the same outsourcing company, didn’t participate in the protest.