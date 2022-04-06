Indore: MY Hospital patients asked to bring their own table fans

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The poor state of the biggest government-run medical facility, Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, was exposed on Tuesday when patients were allegedly asked to bring their own fans to beat the heat in the hospital. Most of the family members of the patients admitted to the intensive-care unit in the trauma centre had to bring table fans for their patients to provide them relief from the scorching heat.

A family member of a patient also lodged a complaint about the ordeal that the patients were going through with the collector, CM Helpline and other authorities.

“My aunt was admitted to the hospital about four days ago after meeting with an accident. She was operated on by neurosurgeon Dr Paresh Sondhiya and she has been unconscious for three days. At the time of admission, the hospital staff asked me to bring a fan for my patient as the ICU didn’t have any fan and its air-conditioning system wasn’t working,” complainant Yusuf Khan told the media. He said that not only he, but other patients, too, were forced to bring their own fans as the patients are facing trouble in the heat along with suffering from their own trauma.

‘No action on complaint’

‘I lodged a complaint with the hospital administration, but they didn’t take any action. I also lodged a complaint with the collector and other authorities with videos and other proofs. It’s the biggest government hospital in the state and the government spends crores of rupees for its maintenance, but the condition here’s very poor and patients have to face a lot of trouble over even the basic facilities’ — Complainant Yusuf Khan, relative of a patient

‘ACs are being repaired’

‘The AC in the ICU was out of order, but is being repaired. No patient was asked to bring a fan and it’s wrong if they’re, indeed, bringing them on their own as we have fans, coolers and ACs installed in the ICUs. I’ll see to the matter’ — Dr JK Verma, assistant superintendent

