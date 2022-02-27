Indore: ​Muslim youth booked for attempting religious conversion

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh)

A Muslim youth was booked under the Freedom of Religion Act for forcing a girl, 10 years younger than him, to become a Muslim and marry him.



Sagore police station in-charge Rajendra Singh Bhadoria told media persons that a person named Sohail son of Naushad, a resident of Idgah road in Sagore befriended a girl who lived next to him.

He somehow managed to take her pictures in a compromising position and then started putting pressure on her to convert her religion and marry him. When the girl refused, he threatened to upload her obscene photographs on social media to defame her reputation. Frightened by the threat the girl accompanied him to Mandu on a bike and they checked into a hotel.



Members of a Hindu outfit got information about it and thrashed Sohail and handed him over to the Mandu police where a case was registered against him and handed the matter to the Sagore police. Sohail was produced in a local court in Dhar from where he was sent to jail.



(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 12:20 AM IST