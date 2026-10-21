Indore Murder: Ex-Army Man Shoots 26-Year-Old Youth After Son's Dispute Over Garba Road Blockade; Both Arrested | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A minor dispute over road passage turned fatal when an ex-serviceman allegedly opened fire at a 26-year-old youth after reaching the spot to intervene in an altercation involving his son, a software engineer.

The victim, Rakshit Chaukde, died after a bullet struck him in the abdomen in Krishna Bagh Colony under the MIG police station limits on Monday night.

The incident occurred around 10.15 pm when the victim and Keshav Rahane, who works as a software engineer with BMW company in Pune and had come to Indore around three days ago for Dussehra celebrations, got into an argument over the use of a street blocked for a 'Garba' pandal. Police have arrested Keshav and his father, Neeraj Rahane, in connection with the murder.

According to ACP Himani Mishra, Keshav had gone to meet his friends and was returning home when he encountered Rakshit, who had parked his two-wheeler across the street to restrict traffic flow because of the 'Garba' celebrations in the next street.

Rakshit reportedly asked Keshav to take another route and Keshav asked him to remove his parked vehicle, leading to an argument between the two.

The dispute soon escalated into a physical altercation. Rakshit allegedly struck Keshav with a chair, injuring his arm and causing it to bleed. Keshav then called his father, an ex-Army personnel, to the spot.

Neeraj allegedly arrived with his licensed .32-bore pistol and opened fire. He reportedly fired two rounds into the air, one of which struck Rakshit in the abdomen. The shooting triggered panic among people attending the celebrations.

Rakshit was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning. A team from the MIG police station reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and initiated an investigation.

Police said four criminal cases were already registered against Rakshit - three at Vijay Nagar police station and one at Khajrana police station. These reportedly included cases related to an attempt to murder and molestation.

In July, the MIG police had also initiated preventive action against him and bound him over for Rs 60,000 to maintain good behaviour.

Following the incident, the victim's family reportedly threatened to stage a protest over their demands. Police intervened and persuaded them to allow the last rites to proceed.

Both Neeraj and Keshav have been arrested and sent to jail. Further investigation is underway.