Indore: Murder accused on the run even after 24 hours

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even after 24 hours, the police have failed to arrest the accused, who stabbed to death a youth in a full public view in the Hira Nagar area on Sunday.

Police claimed that the teams were sent to other cities in search of the accused. A reward of Rs 10,000 was also announced on the arrest of the accused.

Hira Nagar police station in charge Dilip Puri said that three persons named Pratham Ujjaini, his father Prakash Ujjaini and friend Vicky were booked in connection with the murder of Ritesh Jadhav, a resident of Gayatri Nagar area. Ritesh had gone to meet his maternal aunt when he had an argument with the accused. Then, Ritesh allegedly slapped one of the accused. In the CCTV, an accused was seen stabbing Ritesh on Sunday evening. His aunt tried to catch the accused but they managed to flee from there.

Police claimed that many places were raided in search of the accused but they could not be arrested till Monday evening. Teams were sent to Dhar and Dewas in search of the accused. TI Puri said that the information of the illegal property of the accused is being gathered and the report will be handed over to the IMC for the demolition of the illegal property of the accused. The police are also waiting for the autopsy report to know injury marks on the body.

Read Also Indore: Man tries to extort Rs 1 crore from Choithram Mandi trader