Indore Municipal Corporation To Issue Birth, Death Certificates On Same Day Of Application

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation is going to issue birth and death certificates on the same day when the application is received. In a bid to streamline the delivery of birth and death certificates, municipal commissioner Shivam Verma has announced new guidelines aimed at accelerating the processing of death certificate applications.

During a review meeting held at the IMC, Verma said applications received for birth and death certificates should be processed and issued on the same day or the next day. The meeting focused on addressing pending cases in the birth-death registration department and the ongoing public hearing process.

In his address, Verma underscored that death certificates should not only be processed quickly but also delivered directly to applicants' homes. He stressed that applications for death certificates should be prioritised according to the date they were received and certificates should be personally delivered to applicants' residences in a timely manner.

To tackle the backlog of applications, Verma directed the formation of a dedicated 14-member operator team tasked with resolving pending birth and death certificate cases. He also set a daily monitoring protocol to track the progress of certificate production and distribution holding officers accountable for any delays.

"Any failure to act on daily applications will result in strict disciplinary action against the responsible officers," Verma said, signalling a zero-tolerance policy towards inefficiencies in the system.