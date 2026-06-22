Indore Municipal Corporation To Complete Water Projects On Priority Basis

Indore Municipal Corporation To Complete Water Projects On Priority Basisc | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal, while conducting site inspections of ongoing water conservation projects, directed officials to ensure their timely and quality completion under the Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan.

He told reporters that projects under the Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan will be completed on a priority basis.

During the inspection, Singhal visited Nayta Mundla pond, where lake deepening and embankment strengthening work is being undertaken with public participation. Reviewing the progress of the project, he instructed officials to complete the work within the stipulated timeframe while maintaining quality standards to maximise the lake’s water storage capacity.

The commissioner said rejuvenation and capacity enhancement of water bodies are crucial for effective water conservation. He said initiatives involving community participation would play a significant role in addressing future water scarcity challenges by increasing rainwater storage and improving groundwater recharge.

Later, Singhal inspected the warehouse premises of the grain market in Ward 13 of Zone 4, where rainwater harvesting infrastructure is proposed under the campaign. He reviewed plans for recharge shafts, storage tanks and other structures designed to collect and channel rainwater for groundwater replenishment.

During the visit, the commissioner directed officials to ensure that all rainwater harvesting structures are constructed as per prescribed standards, keeping in mind the objective of maximising rainwater collection and groundwater recharge. He noted that large institutions and commercial premises can make a substantial contribution to improving groundwater levels by implementing effective rainwater harvesting systems.

Singhal further instructed officials to prioritise all projects under the Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan and ensure their earliest completion. He also stressed the need to increase public awareness about water conservation and encourage greater citizen participation in environmental initiatives.

“The success of water conservation efforts depends not only on infrastructure development but also on active public involvement,” he said, highlighting the importance of community engagement in safeguarding water resources.

Additional commissioner Ashish Pathak, executive engineer Ashwin Janvade, assistant engineer Akash Jain and other municipal officials and staff were present during the inspection.