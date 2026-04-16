Indore Municipal Corporation Slaps ₹10K Fine For Poor Loo Profile | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a first, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has imposed a Rs 10,000 penalty on a poorly maintained public toilet at Teen Imli Bus Stand following a surprise inspection.

Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal conducted an inspection across multiple zones in the city, during which the public toilet near Teen Imli Bus Stand was found in an unsatisfactory condition. Expressing strong displeasure, Singhal reprimanded the caretaker and directed officials to impose a fine of Rs 10,000 on the agency responsible for its maintenance.

The inspection was part of a broader citywide drive to improve cleanliness. Officials also reviewed nearby areas, including the Teen Imli Bridge, and instructed that regular cleaning be ensured. Shopkeepers in the vicinity were directed to keep dustbins, with spot fines of Rs 1,000 each imposed on two shopkeepers for non-compliance.

Beyond the public toilet issue, strict action was taken against sanitation staff. In several zones, including areas near Sai Chowk, Bombay Hospital and Labh Ganga, garbage and poor hygiene conditions were reported. As a result, the Commissioner ordered the deduction of one day s salary for multiple sanitation inspectors found negligent in their duties.

Additional lapses were noted at locations such as the entrance of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College on AB Road and the green belt stretch between Gondavale Dham and Chandan Nagar Square, where similar disciplinary action was ordered.