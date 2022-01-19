Indore Municipal Corporation shifts destitute people sleeping on footpaths to night shelters

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the cold wave, Indore Municipal Corporation with the help of NGOs shifted destitute people found sleeping on footpaths and other open places on Tuesday night to Rain Basera (night shelters).

Following orders by municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal, the IMC started a drive to shift homeless people to night shelters.

Destitute people found sleeping at Regal Square, Rajwada, Shastri Bridge, MG Road, RNT Road, outside MY Hospital etc were sent to nearby night shelters.

In wake of the cold wave in the city, Pal on Tuesday had ordered for accommodating destitute people in Rain Basera (night shelters).

Pal had said that NGOs associated with IMC should take the responsibility of transporting destitute people to the nearby night shelter. The resources should also be made available to the NGOs by the corporation, she added.

The commissioner also directed zonal officers to make necessary arrangements at night shelters located in their zone area.

Pal directed all the zonal officers to inspect the shelters and night shelters located in their areas and ensure that cleanliness is maintained and lights are proper.

She, also instructed to make sure that there should be enough quilts and blankets. Arrangement of electric hitter should be done for destitute people, she added.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 11:47 AM IST