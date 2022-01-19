e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India records 2,82,970 new COVID-19 cases, 441 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 8,961SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to contest assembly polls; seat not decided - Sources
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 11:47 AM IST

Indore Municipal Corporation shifts destitute people sleeping on footpaths to night shelters

Following orders by municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal, the IMC started a drive to shift homeless people to night shelters.
Staff Reporter
File Photo |

File Photo |

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the cold wave, Indore Municipal Corporation with the help of NGOs shifted destitute people found sleeping on footpaths and other open places on Tuesday night to Rain Basera (night shelters).

Following orders by municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal, the IMC started a drive to shift homeless people to night shelters.

Destitute people found sleeping at Regal Square, Rajwada, Shastri Bridge, MG Road, RNT Road, outside MY Hospital etc were sent to nearby night shelters.

In wake of the cold wave in the city, Pal on Tuesday had ordered for accommodating destitute people in Rain Basera (night shelters).

Pal had said that NGOs associated with IMC should take the responsibility of transporting destitute people to the nearby night shelter. The resources should also be made available to the NGOs by the corporation, she added.

The commissioner also directed zonal officers to make necessary arrangements at night shelters located in their zone area.

Pal directed all the zonal officers to inspect the shelters and night shelters located in their areas and ensure that cleanliness is maintained and lights are proper.

She, also instructed to make sure that there should be enough quilts and blankets. Arrangement of electric hitter should be done for destitute people, she added.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Indore: Traffic cops to collect Red Light Violation Detection fines from violators’ place Indore: Traffic cops to collect Red Light Violation Detection fines from violators’ place

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 11:47 AM IST
Advertisement