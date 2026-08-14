Indore Municipal Corporation Seeks Agencies For Wet-Waste Processing

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has invited expressions of interest (EOI) from eligible institutions and agencies for empanelment to ensure scientific and environmentally friendly processing of wet waste generated by bulk waste generators (BWGs) in the city.

Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal said the initiative aims to ensure effective implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026 and establish proper systems for processing wet waste generated by bulk waste generators.

According to Additional Municipal Commissioner Prakhar Singh, agencies will be empanelled under two separate categories.

Under Category 1, manufacturers and technical providers of wet-waste processing equipment and systems, including OWC, composters, in-vessel composting, biogas, biomethanation, bio-CNG and compact, modular and container-based systems, can apply.

Selected agencies will be required to undertake site surveys, determine appropriate capacity, supply and install equipment, commission systems, provide training and offer warranty as well as operation and maintenance support.

Category 2 covers authorised wet-waste collection and external or cluster processing service providers. This will benefit BWGs that do not have adequate space or a viable arrangement for processing wet waste on their premises. Selected agencies will collect segregated wet waste on schedule and transport it in covered, leak-proof vehicles to IMC-verified and pre-approved processing facilities.

Agencies will be required to maintain collection records, provide weighment slips for each BWG and issue monthly waste-processing certificates.

The EOI will cover technologies and services with capacities ranging from 25 kg per day to over 10 tonnes per day. IMC said technologies will not be evaluated merely on claims made in documents. The civic body may physically verify equipment, vehicles, reference projects and processing facilities and may also conduct technical presentations, live demonstrations or pilot tests.

Applicants can apply under either or both categories. Initial empanelment will be for two years, extendable based on satisfactory performance and approval. There is no application fee or earnest money/security deposit at the EOI stage.