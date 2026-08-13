Jhabua Murder Case -- Indore High Court Acquits Woman, Gives Her Benefit Of Doubt | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has acquitted a woman convicted in a 2014 murder case, holding that the prosecution evidence raised reasonable doubt about her involvement in the crime.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Subodh Abhyankar and Justice Alok Awasthi set aside the conviction and sentence of Shailbai (also referred to as Shelbai), who had been convicted by the Sessions Court, Jhabua, under Sections 450 and 302/34 of the IPC.

The trial court had awarded her three years’ rigorous imprisonment for house trespass and life imprisonment for murder, besides fines.

The case related to the death of Bucha, who was allegedly attacked inside his house in Village Gola Chhoti, Jhabua, around 1 am on March 2, 2014.

According to the prosecution, Shailbai’s husband Lachchhu entered the house carrying a stone and struck Bucha on the head, while Shailbai allegedly hit him on the hand. Bucha died at the spot.

The High Court noted that the prosecution case against Shailbai primarily rested on the testimony of eyewitness Jetabai. However, the post-mortem examination found injuries to the head and face, along with internal injuries, but no injury on Bucha’s hand.

The court observed that this contradicted Jetabai’s version that Shailbai had struck the deceased’s hand with a stone. The Bench held that Shailbai was therefore entitled to the benefit of doubt.

The court also noted that police had not investigated how the accused allegedly entered the house at night despite the door being shut. It consequently disagreed with the trial court’s assessment of the evidence.

The High Court set aside Shailbai’s conviction, acquitted her of the charges and ordered her release forthwith if she was not required in any other case.

The appeal was decided on August 12, 2026. The court also recorded that co-appellant Lachchhu had died in May 2020 while undergoing treatment at MY Hospital, Indore, and the appeal stood abated against him.