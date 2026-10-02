Indore Municipal Corporation Sealed 15 Buildings, Two Fined For Fire Safety Violations | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) sealed 15 buildings and fined two others during an inspection drive to check fire safety arrangements and compliance with approved building usage.

Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal directed the inspections, and additional commissioner Prakhar Singh supervised them. Civic teams examined firefighting equipment and other fire safety provisions in various buildings and commercial establishments.

They also checked whether basements and rooftops or terraces were being used according to the purposes approved in the building permissions.

Action was taken against properties where fire safety arrangements were inadequate or where basements, rooftops, or terraces were used for activities not permitted under the approved building plans.

The team also stopped rooftop kitchens, restaurants, and other commercial activities operating in violation of sanctioned use, and carried out sealing wherever required.

The inspected properties included GP Hotel, Bulbul Electronics, Alba Bistro Restaurant/Bar, New Krishna Palace, Hotel Salvage, Hotel Urban Next, Hotel The Grand Christa, Datar Villa, Gurukula Boys Hostel, House of Malt, Veer Di Hatti Restaurant, House of Malt at Sheetla Mata Bazaar and several other establishments.