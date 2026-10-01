At Indore Ashram, Elderly Find Family, Friendship and Belonging Beyond Blood Ties | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For many elderly people, old age brings loneliness and isolation. But at Aastha Vriddh Jan Seva Ashram, the golden years tell a different story, one of companionship, laughter, independence and a sense of belonging.

Far from being merely a shelter, the ashram has become a permanent home where residents find emotional security, dignity and friendships that have grown into family bonds.

A home chosen, not imposed

Challenging the perception that elderly people move into old-age homes only after being abandoned by their families, several residents here have consciously chosen community living.

Shanta Potdar, who moved from Dewas, has been living at the ashram for 15 years. Her daughters are married and settled in Dewas and Indore. Despite maintaining close family ties, she prefers living at the ashram, where she enjoys independence and companionship.

"I came here 15 years ago by my own will," she said with a smile. "My daughters visit me frequently, and I also stay over at their homes for weeks at a stretch. But whenever I am away, after a few days I start missing this place. This ashram has genuinely become my family."

Fluent in Kannada, Marathi and Hindi, Shanta spends her days writing and singing devotional 'bhajans' with fellow residents who have become an inseparable part of her life.

Three times more peace

For Suman Kaadri, who moved to the ashram after losing her immediate family support, the institution has provided emotional security and a sense of belonging.

"When there was no one left, I chose to come here," she said. "The facilities and care provided here leave no room for complaints. Honestly, living here brings three times more peace than staying alone at home. We live together as brothers and sisters, sharing our meals, prayers, and everyday moments."

Friendship keeps loneliness away

Life at the ashram is filled with activities that keep residents physically engaged and emotionally connected. The community hall comes alive with games of carrom, ball games, devotional singing and celebrations.

Alongside companionship, residents receive medical assistance and routine care while retaining their independence and dignity.

As Indore observes Senior Citizen Day, the residents of Aastha Vriddh Jan Seva Ashram offer a reminder that growing older need not mean growing lonely. For them, family is not defined by blood relations alone, but also by the friendships, care and sense of belonging they have discovered under one roof.

2026 Theme

"The Age of Longevity: Rethinking Systems for Longer Lives"

Focuses on redesigning health care, social protection, long-term care, and enabling environments so that increasing life expectancies translate into healthy, dignified, and productive lives.

Marks a key milestone during the midpoint of the UN Decade of Healthy Ageing (2021 2030).

Key Details & Background

Date: Thursday, October 1, 2026 (annual global observance, not a public holiday).

Establishment: Designated by the United Nations General Assembly in Resolution 45/106 on December 14, 1990, and first observed on October 1, 1991.

Core Goals: Raise awareness about opportunities and challenges of aging populations, mobilize communities, and advocate for the human rights and inclusion of older persons worldwide.