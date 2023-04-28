Indore Municipal Corporation proposes hike of up to 35% in property tax in 531 colonies

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After a gap of several years, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) proposed a hike in property tax in 531 colonies, which have been developed completely, in its annual budget for 2023-24.

The IMC has also proposed to increase garbage fees in the same proportion in these colonies. Besides, it also proposed to increase Narmada capital in new colonies.

While laying focus on clean, green, solar, digital and yoga city and vehicular traffic management, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav presented its first IMC budget of Rs 7473 crore. With 5 per cent reserve fund, the total deficit is estimated to be Rs 88 crore. The income in the fiscal has been estimated at Rs 7341 crore.

In his budget speech, Bhargav said, “We have made six points base of this budget viz Clean, Digital, Green, Solar, Yoga City and traffic management.”

While the IMC did not impose any new tax but it proposed to increase property tax and garbage utility charges in as many as 531 colonies in the city. The changes have been proposed citing improvements in infrastructure and other facilities in these colonies.

Devi Ahilya Lok to be established

In memory of Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar, the erstwhile queen of Malwa region, IMC has proposed to set up Devi Ahilya Lok around Rajwada Palace. The mayor said that the erstwhile queen is not only an inspiration to Indoreans but to people all over the world. According to sources, the Rajwada area would be made a no-vehicle zone and Devi Ahilya Lok will be established there.

Rs 121 crore for Swachhata

IMC proposed an amount of Rs 121 crore, around Rs 9 crore more from the last fiscal, for Swachhata. The mayor said that they would not focus in making ‘Energy from Waste’ now. He also stated that 29 slum areas will be developed as green slums and six zero-waste wards would be developed as model wards. He also stated that air quality of the city would be brought to 50 in the next two years. He also proposed setting up 200 TPD capacity C&D Waste Plant.

Rs 1500 cr for Narmada Phase 4

Bhargav earmarked Rs 1500 crore for setting up infrastructure for Narmada project Phase IV. He stated that Narmada Phase IV will take Indore water capacity from existing capacity of 550 MLD to 900 MLD which will meet requirements for citizens till 2050.

Rs 1491 crore for sewerage

The Mayor proposed Rs 1491 for sewerage infrastructure. The amount includes Rs 572 crore rejuvenation of water bodies in the city, Rs 20 crore for containing the flow of drainage water into Kanh river, Rs 150 for setting up a sewage treatment plant at three places, Rs 274 for laying sewerage lines and other infrastructure.

Indore to be developed as solar city project

The IMC, which had raised around Rs 244 crore for setting up solar power plant at Jalud pumping station has now planned to develop Indore as a solar city. The Mayor said that IMC has planned to take domestic solar power consumption up to 300 MW in the next two years. He stated that the IMC would release its vision document for solar city on May 3. All IMC-owned buildings and 200 gardens will be count on solar energy for their power requirements.

Rs 60 crore provision for Digital City

A budgetary provision of Rs 60 crore has been made for developing Indore as a Digital city. Bhargav who had presented his first budget in digital mode stated that free Wi-Fi zones will be made at 150 Squares in the city. He added that the IMC would also make its data centre.

In the council meeting, corporators were provided with laptops to see the budget online. One laptop was kept between two corporators.

Scooty, laptops for meritorious girls

Based on merit, IMC is going to give scooty to three girls students, laptops to five and bicycles to 10 girls students.

IMC has proposed to upgrade six schools as model schools. It also announced plans to set up a modern library in each zones. The IMC also proposed to increase the number of zones from 19 to 22.

Online business centre for women

An online business centre will be set up for women's groups. Women will be able to sell products on online platforms. This year, 111 women will get e-rickshaw loans under the Women's Self-Employment Programme. To promote EVs, the IMC has also proposed to develop 25 multi-vehicle charging points in the city.

Rs 510 crore for roads, footbridges

Mayor has proposed an amount of Rs 510 crore for development and maintenance of various roads. Giving deadlines for completion of many ongoing road projects, the mayor proposed to setup up foot over bridge on both sides of Teen Imli bridge, in front of DAVV RNT Marg campus, in front of MY Hospital, in front of Old GDC, near Ranjeet Hanuman Temple, between Bhanwarkuan and Tower Square, between Bengali Square and Pipliyahana Square, near Annapurna Temple etc.

What’s for the 29 villages?

Water pipelines would be laid in the 29 villages brought under municipal limits. A sum of Rs 80 crore has been approved for various development works in these villages. New markets, crematoriums, and urban haat bazaars would be developed in the villages. High mast lights would also be installed at 29 places in the villages.

Budgetary provisions in some other areas

--- Rs 3000 crore for rejuvenation of well\stepwells and maintenance

--- Rs 190 crore for gardens; new green belt of 100 km around roads to be developed.

--- Rs 110 crore for PM Awas Yojana, 12,224 housing units to be constructed

--- Rs 20 crore for city zoo. Underwater aquarium and other facilities to be set up

--- Budgetary provision for regularisation of employees hired post-May 16, 2007

---- Rs 20 crore for sports facilities

---- Rs 45 crore for construction of bridges

The 7 I's for Indore

Citing seven I's, the mayor said, "Indore means idea; Indore means innovation; Indore means involvement; Indore means IT; Indore means Intiative; Indore means Inspiration; and Indore means Independent."

He said , "These seven Is have brought laurels to Indore across all sectors may it be cleanliness, public transport, water recharging or street food."

Budget is an eyewash , LoP

Leader of Opposition Chintu Chokse said – This budget is somewhere far beyond the reality. All the announcements are just eyewash. The total real income of IMC is around Rs 1200-1300 crore. This money comes from the amount of tax received from the public. Besides, the central government and the state government add funds to the IMC coffers. Rs 7500 crore is nothing but a sham, he added