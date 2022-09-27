Indore Municipal Corporation pension scam; High Court disposes of petition seeking prosecution nod

Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court building |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court, on Monday, disposed of a petition seeking sanction to prosecution in an alleged pension scam that took place in Indore Municipal Corporation involving the name of the then mayor, Kailash Vijayvargiya, and member, mayor-in-council Ramesh Mendola.

Justice Subodh Abhyankar disposed of the petition after the government lawyer informed the court that the application submitted for the prosecution’s permission would be decided expeditiously.

Congress leader KK Mishra had moved the court as his application for prosecution’s permission in the pension scam could not be decided by the government in the past 16 years.

He informed the court that he had made a representation for sanction to prosecution on May 10, 2006, and, thereafter, on January 10, 2013, but the matter has been kept pending by the respondents and no orders have been passed on his representation.

The government lawyer informed the court that the representation would be decided expeditiously. To this, the court disposed of the petition with a direction to the petitioner to file a fresh application/representation within two weeks along with the earlier application and other relevant documents before the chief secretary, who will decide on the matter expeditiously, preferably within three months.

