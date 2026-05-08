Indore Municipal Corporation Obstructing Portions Of Two Factories Razed For Road Widening | Fp Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Acting on the directives of municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Friday carried out a drive to remove portions of two factory structures obstructing the ongoing MR-4 Master Plan Road widening project.

The civic body is undertaking the construction of the 30-metre-wide MR-4 Master Plan Road through its planning branch. As part of the project, continuous action is being taken against structures creating hurdles in the road expansion work.

During the operation, the corporation removed the obstructing portions of two units, Diwakar Copy House and Vidya Enterprises, constructed on land belonging to the District Industries Centre (DIC). Officials said the constructions were hindering the progress of the road widening work.

Authorities stated that both cases had earlier been under stay orders issued by the court. However, the legal matters were resolved in December 2025. Since the land belongs to the DIC, the agency subsequently authorised the Municipal Corporation to remove the obstructing portions of the constructions.

Officials clarified that only the portions affecting the road construction were removed during the drive and the action was carried out in accordance with legal procedures.