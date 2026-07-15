Indore Municipal Corporation Invites Colleges, Universities To Join 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaign

Indore Municipal Corporation Invites Indore Colleges, Universities To Join 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaign | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has invited vice-chancellors, directors and principals of all government and private colleges and universities in the district to participate in the state government's Amrit Harit Mahotsav 2026 campaign.

A coordination meeting for the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam plantation drive will be held on Wednesday at 6.30 pm at the AICTSL Conference Hall, Geeta Bhawan.

According to a letter issued by the IMC Garden Department, the campaign was launched by the Madhya Pradesh Government on July 12 in the presence of the Chief Minister.

The initiative aims to turn environmental conservation into a mass movement by encouraging large-scale tree plantation and increasing the city's green cover.

The civic body has requested educational institutions to nominate representatives and ensure their active participation in the meeting.

Officials said the involvement of colleges and universities would play a key role in mobilising students, promoting environmental awareness and strengthening community participation in the state-wide plantation campaign.

The initiative also seeks to encourage educational institutions to make a meaningful contribution to sustainable environmental conservation efforts.