Indore Municipal Corporation imposes spot fine while seizing 300 kg of polythene

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Taking strict action against those who collect and sell non-standard polythene banned in the city by mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal, a spot fine of Rs 50,000 was imposed on a shopkeeper, Ravi Bhatia, on Monday.

Health officer Gautam Bhatia said Ravi Bhatia, who secretly sold banned polythene bags in the city, was being continuously monitored by the corporation and NGO team Divine.

During the monitoring, it was found that Ravi’s junk shop at Jinsi sold non-standard polythene by going from shop to shop on an Activa scooter.

Tips to use natural resources for sustainable development

Management students learned tips to use the natural resources for sustainable development from Janak Palta McGilligan on Monday. The management students of Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Technology and Management and the members of their faculty visited the Jimmy McGilligan Centre for Sustainable Development and interacted with the founder of the centre, Janak Palta McGilligan, after she showed them around the cow-based biodiversity farm, a self-reliant source of organic food from all types of natural resources, solar and wind-powered renewable energy, solar cooking, flora and fauna, conservation of soil and zero water waste.

