Indore Municipal Corporation imposes spot fine of Rs 40,000 on Garbage throwers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation on Saturday conducted a strict drive against the garbage throwers and imposed a spot fine of a total sum of Rs 40,000 on seven persons in the city.

IMC officials said that during inspection of Zone 10, they found garbage thrown on the roads at several places in the city. After which the team imposed fines on the concerned persons.

Officials said that a fine of Rs 5,000 was imposed on Sanjay Mittal of Ratan Sev Bhandar. Similarly, a fine of Rs 15,000 on Prem Cosmetic Store, Rs 15,000 on Asif Khan at Navneet Tower, Rs 2,000 on Rajesh Vastav at New Palasia, Rs 500 on Pramod Sons at Old Palasia, Rs 2,000 on Mahesh Jaiswal of Chhapan Bhog and Rs 500 on Rahul Parmar at The Mark Building.

The officials also warned the violators to ensure that they should not throw garbage in the area or anywhere. IMC officials also told them that they would take more strict actions against them if this act would be repeated again.

ALSO READ Indore: Municipal Commissioner Pratibha Pal inspects road construction in city

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 06:17 PM IST