Indore Municipal Corporation holds ‘Jal March’ with over 500 college students

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation organised a ‘Jal March’ on Saturday in which over 500 students from several colleges participated and spread awareness to passersby about rain and groundwater conservation. Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal said the march was taken out from Choithram Square to IT Park Square which ended at Regional Park.

A programme was also organised at the Regional Park in which water resources minister Tulsi Silawat, MLA Mahendra Hardia, BJP city president Gaurav Randive and other dignitaries were present.

Silavat said, “Jal hi jeevan hai, jal hai to kal hai”. He appreciated IMC and said, “A very good campaign is being run by the corporation for ground and rainwater conservation. In the same way as Indore has worked in cleanliness, as well as in vaccination, it will do a better job in groundwater conservation campaigns.

He said, “Conservation of rainwater is very important and it’s our duty to conserve rainwater, as well as the natural water sources of our city, well-bawdi, ponds and other such places.”

Commissioner Pal said the concept of a ‘water march’ had come from the Jal Hut movement to save water. That’s why the ‘Jal March’ was organised in the way the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi did the ‘Dandi March’. Pal added that, through the ‘Jal March’ students could increase their knowledge of water conservation which they should do for the coming 50 years. Through this, they would understand the importance of water.

During the Jal March, the students were told how it was necessary to conserve the natural water sources of the city, such as well-bawdi and ponds and rivers, and how the citizens had the installed rainwater harvesting system and how it worked.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 01:32 AM IST