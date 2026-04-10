Indore Municipal Corporation Fair Showcases Green Alternatives To Plastic |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a continued push toward environmental sustainability, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) organised a special fair showcasing alternatives to single-use plastic at Gandhi Hall on Friday.

According to IMC health in-charge Ashwini Shukla, the city has been consistently introducing innovations in the field of cleanliness and this fair is part of efforts to make Indore free from single-use plastic. The exhibition was inspected by municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal, who visited various stalls and gathered information about eco-friendly products and their manufacturing processes.

Several organisations, institutions and self-help groups working to promote alternatives to plastic were felicitated with certificates during the event. Addressing the gathering, Singhal emphasised that single-use plastic is extremely harmful to the environment and is already banned in Indore. He noted that many citizens lack awareness about viable alternatives, which is why such exhibitions are being organised to promote eco-friendly products for daily use.

He urged residents to completely stop using single-use plastic and adopt sustainable options. Shukla highlighted how traditional practices once relied on reusable and eco-friendly materials, such as carrying containers from home for daily needs. He pointed out that the growing use of single-use plastic has severely impacted the environment, making awareness initiatives like this essential.

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The fair featured a wide range of environmentally friendly products, including cloth and jute bags, paper bags, leaf-based plates and bowls made from khakhra and other leaves, utensils made from corn kernels and plant-based materials, earthen cups and dishes, banana leaf products and items crafted from areca nut shells and sugarcane waste. Other items included cloth purses, travel pouches, decorative torans and products made from cow dung.