Indore Municipal Corporation Eyes Revenue From Cinema Hall Advertisements | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) will generate additional revenue from advertisements screened in cinema halls across the city after the Mayor-in-Council (MiC) approved a proposal to regulate and levy licence fees on such advertisements. The decision was taken during the MiC meeting chaired by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava on Thursday.

The council observed that advertisements were being displayed in several cinema halls without permission from the municipal corporation. To bring them under the regulatory framework, the MiC approved their registration under the Madhya Pradesh Outdoor Advertisement Media Rules, 2017, and decided to levy licence fees on operators.

The meeting, attended by Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal, MiC members, senior officials and department heads, also approved the invitation of tenders for the construction of 8,100 residential units under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) 2.0 Housing for All scheme.

In another decision, the council rejected a proposal seeking changes in property tax rate zones for various proposed colonies across different municipal zones of the city. The proposal was turned down following directions from the Mayor.

The MiC also approved the preparation of a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the management of crematoriums and burial grounds in urban areas. In-principle approvals were granted for several civic infrastructure projects, including feeder mains and testing and commissioning works for overhead water tanks under the Indore water supply system, along with the construction of 10 rainwater recharge structures.

The council approved the beautification of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Rotary in Chhoti Gwaltoli, including the installation of a new statue. It also approved the establishment of a Seven Star Memorial made from scrap metal near Panchsheel Nagar on Airport Road through CSR support from Indo Thai Security Limited.

The MiC further approved extending medical financial assistance in accident cases to drainage workers on the lines of sanitation workers.

Other projects discussed included reconstruction of the damaged service road near Sant Shri Sevalal Bridge, operation and maintenance of the Laxman Singh Gaud Garden and food court, link road construction under the Kayakalp campaign, sewer line shifting for the Chandan Nagar flyover project, monetisation of renewable energy certificates from the city's 60 MW solar power plant at Jalud and replacement of conventional streetlights with LED fixtures across Indore.