Indore Municipal Corporation elections; 1,835,316 voters to elect 85 corporations, mayor

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the verdict of the Supreme Court to conduct the elections of local bodies without OBC reservation, now, the District Election Office has also planned to conduct the elections to Indore Municipal Corporation by making publication of the final voters’ list. There are 1,835,316 eligible voters who will be electing 85 corporations and a mayor.

According to the guidelines given by the State Election Commission and according to the schedule, the final publication of the photo-bearing voters’ list was made on Tuesday. Joint collector and deputy district election officer Pratul Sinha said here on Wednesday that the final voters’ list had been published on Tuesday according to the programme issued for annual revision of photo-bearing voters’ list of municipalities and panchayats of the district.

This final publication was done in all the 85 wards of Indore Municipal Corporation, every ward of 8 municipal councils and in all the gram panchayats of 4 janpad panchayats of the district. The publication is made in the office of the registration officer and at other prescribed places. Along with this, the information of publication in compliance with the instructions has also been uploaded on the portal of the State Election Commission in the prescribed appendix.

According to the final publication of the voters’ list of IMC, there are a total of 936,213 male, 899,017 female and 86 transgender voters in all the 85 wards of IMC. The total number of voters is 1,835,316. Ward 52 Musakhedi has emerged as the smallest one with only 14,011 voters, including 7,227 male and 6,784 female voters. On the contrary, Ward 79 Sukhniwas has emerged as the biggest one with a total of 35,881 voters, including 18,330 male and 17,544 female voters.

Video-conference of election preps

State Election Commissioner Basant Pratap Singh will discuss with all the collectors and district election officers through video-conferencing from 12.30 pm on Thursday.

He will review the preparations for the general elections to the urban body and three-tier panchayats.

Deputy district election officer Pratul Chandra Sinha and election superintendent will join the meeting virtually from the district.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 10:26 AM IST