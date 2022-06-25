Indore Municipal Corporation commissioner asks officials to be alert during monsoon

​Pratibha Pal, municipal commissioner |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The teams of IMC will be on alert during the monsoon in the city. The teams of IMC were instructed by the municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal on Friday during a review meeting on water logging in the city.

Commissioner Pal did zone-wise review regarding the work done at the places where water logging occurred. Instructions were given that the zonal officers should visit their zone area during the rains, if anywhere water logging occurs due to the garbage, then immediate action must be taken to remove it.

A team should be formed at the zone level, which will roam in the areas during the rains and take necessary actions to remove water logging immediately.

She warned officials to not leave the chambers open anywhere and ensure that all the chambers remain covered.