 Indore Municipal Corporation Cleans City In Just 4.5 Hours After Diwali, Deploys 5,000 Sanitation Workers And 22 Machines
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Indore Municipal Corporation Cleans City In Just 4.5 Hours After Diwali, Deploys 5,000 Sanitation Workers And 22 Machines

Indore Municipal Corporation launched a massive post-Diwali cleanliness drive on Monday, deploying 5,000 sanitation workers and 22 machines. Beginning at 4 am, teams cleared major roads, markets and public spaces by 8.30 am. Rajwada was cleaned by 7.30 am, while six mist machines helped control air pollution across the city.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 10, 2026, 09:28 AM IST
Indore Municipal Corporation Cleans City In Just 4.5 Hours After Diwali, Deploys 5,000 Sanitation Workers And 22 Machines
Indore Municipal Corporation Cleans City In Just 4.5 Hours After Diwali, Deploys 5,000 Sanitation Workers And 22 Machines | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to restore cleanliness across the city after Diwali celebrations, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) launched a massive cleanliness drive early Monday morning, deploying around 5,000 sanitation workers and 22 machines across the city.

The special drive began at 4 am and continued until 8:30 am, covering major markets, arterial roads and public places where garbage had accumulated during the festive celebrations.

Separate teams of the municipal corporation were deployed across different parts of the city to clear waste from roads and public spaces.

In prominent commercial areas, including Rajwada, garbage was lifted with the help of JCB machines, while sanitation workers and mechanical equipment were used to speed up the cleaning process.

The drive was carried out under the supervision of municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal, with senior civic officials monitoring the operations from early morning. Six mist machines were also deployed as part of efforts to control air pollution.

The sanitation teams initially focused on major roads and prominent markets. Cleaning work at Rajwada was completed by 7:30 am, following which teams moved to the city's lanes and other residential areas to continue the drive.

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