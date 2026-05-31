Indore Municipal Corporation Assures Transferable Development Rights Relief In Time-Bound Manner | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has announced that landowners affected by ongoing master plan road-widening projects will be eligible for Transferable Development Rights (TDR).

The initiative is being implemented under the direction of Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal as the civic body accelerates the widening of key roads, including Chhawani Road and Jinsi Road, to improve traffic flow and urban infrastructure.

According to the corporation, land or portions of plots acquired for road expansion will be compensated through TDR certificates as per prescribed norms.

Affected landowners can utilise the additional development rights on the remaining portion of their plots while seeking building plan approvals.

If they are unable to use the additional Floor Area Ratio (FAR), they may sell the TDR within the Indore Municipal Corporation limits at prevailing collector guideline rates and receive compensation.

The civic body has appealed to all affected property owners to submit ownership-related documents, including Aadhaar card, registry papers, mutation certificate, property tax records and other required forms, at their respective zonal offices.

Applications for TDR certificates can be submitted during office hours on working days.

Municipal officials said the road-widening drive is a crucial step towards improving urban mobility and public convenience, and assured that TDR benefits will be provided through a transparent and time-bound process.