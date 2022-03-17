Indore: Municipal commissioner inspects ‘ger’ route, orders for putting ‘caution flex’ on dilapidated buildings

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal inspected “ger” route on Thursday morning and ordered for putting “caution flexes” on dilapidated buildings on the route.

Pal along with Smart City CEO Rishabh Gupta, superintending engineer DR Lodhi, and others started inspection of “ger” route at 7. 30 am.

Starting from the Tory Corner, Lohar Patti, the commissioner went on to Itwaria Bazaar, Sheetla Mata Bazaar, Khajuri Bazaar, MG Road, Rajwada, Gopal Mandir, Sarafa etc areas. During the inspection, Pal noticed that many buildings alongside the route are in dilapidated condition. She directed regional building officers to put flexes to dilapidated buildings to caution people.

She also directed to fill potholes under the construction road for convenience of Rangpanchmi revellers who will be participating ‘gers’.

Ger is a procession taken out by Rangpanchmi revellers during the festival. Many gers are taken out in and around Rajwada market on Rangpanchmi.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 11:21 AM IST