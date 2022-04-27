Indore: Municipal commissioner inspects area under conserve rainwater drive

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To conserve rainwater IMC (Indore Municipal Corporation) have started taking various initiatives following which the municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal on Wednesday visited the Border Security Force Campus to inspect three bawdi (stepwell) and six wells in the campus.

The corporation will renovate the three stepwells and the six wells on the BSF premises for water recharging. Ponds will be created by putting excavation resources at three to four places in the courtyard. Besides, the existing ponds will be deepened, so that the rain water can be conserved, said IMC officials.

The commissioner also inspected the BSF training centre site behind Bijasan Tekri. Naturally there are three to four places which can be converted into a pond and rain water can be conserved.

Pal instructed officials to put resources for making ponds at those places. Along with this, she directed to release the water in the pond by putting storm water line in the Bijasan Tekri area so that the rain water could reach into the Bijasan temple pond.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 03:13 PM IST