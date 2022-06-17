Indore: MSME and retail credit outreach program ends

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Asheesh Pandey, executive director of the Bank of Maharashtra, was in Indore. During his one-day stay, he attended various programmes and guided all the officers and employees of the Circle Office and the branch managers present. The main programme, ‘MSME and Retail Credit Outreach Programme’, was organised in Brilliant Convention Nakshatra, Indore, in which he interacted directly with the MSME and retail customers of the Bank of Maharashtra.

He gave full credit for the business growth of the bank to the customers. Through this programme, he disbursed loans worth Rs 51.9 crore by giving acceptance letters to customers and received new cases worth Rs 168 crore. Everyone was convinced of his simple nature and his ability to make himself close to everyone. His style of communicating directly with the bank’s staff and customers has infused a new enthusiasm in the bank.

The zonal manager of Indore Zone, Mukesh Upadhyay, said that new energy had been infused into the team of the region due to the visit of Asheesh Pandey and the region was committed to touching new highs.