Indore: MRI machine sucks oxygen cylinder, major incident averted

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major incident was averted in Shalby Hospital on Saturday evening when a cylinder was sucked by the MRI machine in the hospital.

According to hospital staff, a patient was being shifted to the unit for MRI on a stretcher but the ward boy forgot to remove the oxygen cylinder from the stretcher.

"The machine was on and it suddenly sucked the oxygen cylinder. However, no patient was hurt in the incident and the staff turned the machine off immediately," staff members said.

Later, the hospital administration shut the unit in the name of maintenance.

"The machine has been put under maintenance. No one was hurt in the incident. We will send the patients to other diagnostic centres for MRI till the machine remains under maintenance," Shalby Hospital administration told the media.

Such incidents take place due to unskilled staff

"Such incidents take place due to untrained staff deployed in imaging units. Hospitals must appoint and deploy trained staff in imaging units to avoid such incidents," President of Madhya Pradesh Radiographer Association, Shivkant Vajpayee said.

A man died in Mumbai in 2018 in similar incident

A patient's attendant died in a similar incident in a Mumbai hospital when he was pinned by a leaking oxygen cylinder to an MRI Machine in 2018.

ALSO READ Indore: Cops to stage street plays to spread cyber awareness

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 12:38 AM IST