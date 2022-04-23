Indore: Cops to stage street plays to spread cyber awareness

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore police announced plans to stage nukkad natak (street plays) in several areas of the city to create cyber awareness among people, from April 26.

The police officials said that ten plays would be staged everyday - 5 in the morning and 5 in the evening.

Police said with each play they plan to target 100 people, and with 10 plays in 10 days, they will reach 10,000 people.

In the morning hours the play would be staged in schools, colleges and institutes etc, and in the evening the play would be staged at squares and public places in the city.

