Indore: MR-4, parallel road of Sanwer road to be built 24 metres wide

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MR-4, which has to be built parallel to Sanwer Road in the industrial area, will be built 24 metres wide in place of 30 metres. Collector Manish Singh has instructed the tehsildar of the area to have a revised demarcation of the road according to the new width.

A delegation of industrialists affected due to the 30 metres width of the road met under the aegis of the Association of Industries of MP (AIMP) with collector Manish Singh at his office on Wednesday. They handed over a memorandum of their demand to collector Singh.

Pramod Dafaria, president of the AIMP, said after the meeting, “We demand that MR-4, which is being extended from Sector D to the ISBT, be built at a width of 24 metres.” He said that Indore Municipal Corporation had proposed to build the road at a width of 30 metres, due to which various industries would lose land ranging between 40 per cent and 100 percent. They will be incurring huge losses and, thus, 30- to 35-year-old industries would reach the verge of closure in this road widening project. Some part of the land of the industries is still going away with the 24-metre road widening project, but, in the interests of the public and the city’s development, the industries are ready leave some part of their land.

Dafaria said that collector Singh, realizing the industries’ woes, had directed the tehsildar of the area and IMC to visit and mark the areas immediately.

The AIMP president said that the industries whose land is getting affected should be given alternative land. To this demand, the collector assured all possible cooperation. Collector Singh also said that a joint meeting would be organised soon with the department heads concerned for a detailed discussion on the construction of a 24-metre-wide road and the interests of the industries would be kept in mind.

Besides Dafaria, vice-president of the AIMP Yogesh Mehta, industrialists Tarun Vyas, Amit Dhakad, Manish Chaudhary, Rajesh Chordia, Vipin Mistry and many other industrialists of the sector were present at the meeting.

