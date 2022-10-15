Indore: MPRDC to construct five flyovers in city in 2023

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Giving a further boost to the infrastructural development in the city, the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) will construct five new flyovers in the city and their work will start in 2023.

“Five new flyovers will be constructed under the Setu Bandhan Pariyojana in Indore city”, said Grijesh Sharma, general manager, MPRDC.

Overall, there are 21 flyovers proposed to be constructed in the state under the Setu Bandhan Pariyojana Scheme.

“These flyovers will be made at Indore, Jabalpur, Bhopal, Gwalior and other such cities. The five flyovers that have been proposed in Indore would be constructed at IT Park Square, Sathyasai Square, Dewas Naka Square, Musakhedi Square and Mari Mata Square,” said Sharma.

The MPRDC department has invited tenders for preparing detailed project reports of all the flyovers to be made in the state.

“The department has floated tenders for making DPRs of the flyovers. Many participants have filled the tenders which would be opened soon,” said Sharma.

According to the information, all the proposed flyovers will be more than 600 metres and are expected to cost around Rs 30 crore on average per flyover.

“At present, we are only making the DRP. After that, many other steps remain (soil testing, feasibility report etc) to be completed before the final cost and construction place are decided,” Sharma said.

The initial work for constructing the flyovers has started in several other districts of the state, and in Indore we expect the work to start by the first quarter of next year.