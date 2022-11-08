e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: MPPSC exams to be held under CCTV surveillance

Indore: MPPSC exams to be held under CCTV surveillance

The service provider agency (SPA) will be solely responsible for the entire operation and maintenance of the project for the contract period

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 08, 2022, 01:29 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Now, exams of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will be held under the surveillance of closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras.   

Tenders have been invited for a robust CCTV surveillance system (with live streaming) during multiple examinations being conducted by MPPSC throughout the state. 

The Commission said that it is keen to implement IP based CCTV surveillance system, Center Control Room Management (MPPSC_HQ) and recording to monitor various activities of the candidates and other persons deployed to conduct examinations at the sub-centres spread all over the state. 

The service provider agency (SPA) will be solely responsible for the entire operation and maintenance of the project for the contract period

“The prime objective of this project is to have live webcasting, (with necessary, advanced & upgraded hardware, software and associated items) recording of examination centres and central control room management (MPPSC_HQ) for monitoring the examinations through the deployment of a robust surveillance system,” said MPPSC. 

MPPSC media coordinator Ravindra Panchbhai said that they wish to install CCTV cameras at all examination centres across the state but the priority will be sensitive centres initially.

The bids calling date is November 6 whereas the bids opening date is November 29.  

Read Also
Indore: Inter-College Youth Festival begins at DAVV auditorium
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Misbehaviour, Cong workers place fake currency notes on registrar’s table

Indore: Misbehaviour, Cong workers place fake currency notes on registrar’s table

Indore: MPPSC exams to be held under CCTV surveillance

Indore: MPPSC exams to be held under CCTV surveillance

Indore: Two youths commit suicide in separate cases

Indore: Two youths commit suicide in separate cases

MP: Indore players will present a challenge in the state roller skating competition

MP: Indore players will present a challenge in the state roller skating competition

Indore: Aksh shines in CCI's win

Indore: Aksh shines in CCI's win