Indore: MPPSC exams to be held under CCTV surveillance

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Now, exams of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will be held under the surveillance of closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

Tenders have been invited for a robust CCTV surveillance system (with live streaming) during multiple examinations being conducted by MPPSC throughout the state.

The Commission said that it is keen to implement IP based CCTV surveillance system, Center Control Room Management (MPPSC_HQ) and recording to monitor various activities of the candidates and other persons deployed to conduct examinations at the sub-centres spread all over the state.

The service provider agency (SPA) will be solely responsible for the entire operation and maintenance of the project for the contract period

“The prime objective of this project is to have live webcasting, (with necessary, advanced & upgraded hardware, software and associated items) recording of examination centres and central control room management (MPPSC_HQ) for monitoring the examinations through the deployment of a robust surveillance system,” said MPPSC.

MPPSC media coordinator Ravindra Panchbhai said that they wish to install CCTV cameras at all examination centres across the state but the priority will be sensitive centres initially.

The bids calling date is November 6 whereas the bids opening date is November 29.